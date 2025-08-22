Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Questions Modi's Intent with 130th Amendment Bill

The Trinamool Congress claims that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill aims to target opposition leaders by barring those in jail for 30 days from holding office. Criticism was leveled at the Modi government, while the TMC defended against accusations of corruption, infiltration issues, and called for resolution of unpaid funds to Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress has raised questions about the motives behind the Narendra Modi government's introduction of the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill aims to disallow leaders detained for over 30 days, including prime ministers and chief ministers, from holding office.

At a recent press conference, senior TMC minister Shashi Panja voiced concerns that the legislation targets opposition parties. She accused the Modi government of using the bill to pressure leaders into joining the BJP, thereby cleansing them of alleged corruption. Modi refuted these claims, asserting that opposition parties like TMC were trying to shield corruption.

The TMC countered with accusations against the central government for withholding funds meant for Bengal and criticized the BJP for inconsistently addressing illegal migration issues. The debate highlights ongoing tensions between the central government and opposition in anticipation of future elections.

