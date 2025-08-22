Top Brass Visit to Cloudburst-Hit Chisoti: Review and Relief in Kishtwar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are set to visit Chisoti village in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The visit aims to review the ongoing search and rescue operations after a catastrophic cloudburst led to significant loss of life.

The disaster, striking Chisoti on August 14, claimed 65 lives, including personnel from the CISF and J&K Police. Over 100 individuals were injured, with 32 still missing. Multiple agencies are involved in the large-scale rescue efforts to trace these missing individuals.

High-profile visits, including by J&K's Chief Minister and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, highlight the gravity of the situation. Efforts remain focused on clearing debris and offering relief to affected families, supported by financial aid from the CM's relief fund and SDRF.

(With inputs from agencies.)