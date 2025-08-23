Left Menu

High-Profile Extradition: Notorious Gangster Mayank Singh Returns to India

Gangster Mayank Singh, also known as Sunil Meena, was extradited from Azerbaijan to Ranchi by the Jharkhand ATS. This marks the first successful extradition for the Jharkhand Police and underscores the collaboration between state and central governments. Singh is implicated in over 50 criminal cases across multiple Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:36 IST
High-Profile Extradition: Notorious Gangster Mayank Singh Returns to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mayank Singh, a notorious gangster wanted in over 50 criminal cases across various Indian states, was extradited from Azerbaijan and brought back to Ranchi, officials revealed on Saturday. This marks a historic first for the Jharkhand Police, thanks to diligent efforts led by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and state officials.

The operation was spearheaded by Jharkhand ATS SP Rishav Kumar Jha, who coordinated with international authorities to facilitate Singh's return under the extradition treaty between India and Azerbaijan. Upon arrival at Ranchi airport, Jha praised the collaboration of the state and central governments for their instrumental support in this complex operation.

Singh, also known by the alias Sunil Meena, is linked with the infamous Aman Sahu gang and is suspected of crucial involvement in criminal activities. Now back in India, authorities are keen to interrogate Singh further as they seek to crack down on remaining network elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

 India
2
Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

 Syria
3
Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Backlash

Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Ba...

 India
4
PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025