High-Profile Extradition: Notorious Gangster Mayank Singh Returns to India

Mayank Singh, a notorious gangster wanted in over 50 criminal cases across various Indian states, was extradited from Azerbaijan and brought back to Ranchi, officials revealed on Saturday. This marks a historic first for the Jharkhand Police, thanks to diligent efforts led by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and state officials.

The operation was spearheaded by Jharkhand ATS SP Rishav Kumar Jha, who coordinated with international authorities to facilitate Singh's return under the extradition treaty between India and Azerbaijan. Upon arrival at Ranchi airport, Jha praised the collaboration of the state and central governments for their instrumental support in this complex operation.

Singh, also known by the alias Sunil Meena, is linked with the infamous Aman Sahu gang and is suspected of crucial involvement in criminal activities. Now back in India, authorities are keen to interrogate Singh further as they seek to crack down on remaining network elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)