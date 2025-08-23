Uncovering Dharmasthala: A Tale of Allegations and Arrests

A significant arrest has been made in Dharmasthala where a complainant alleging multiple murders, rapes, and secret burials has been detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Official sources confirmed the arrest, which comes amid allegations spanning over two decades.

Pranab Mohanty, the chief of SIT, disclosed that the complainant, who remains unidentified, was interrogated at length on Friday. The credibility of the allegations was put into question due to discrepancies found in the complainant's statements and documents furnished.

Excavations conducted by SIT, based on locations identified by the complainant near the Netravathi River, have yielded skeletal remains. As investigations progress, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara indicated that action under the law may follow if the allegations are disproven.