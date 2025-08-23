Left Menu

Uncovering Dharmasthala: A Tale of Allegations and Arrests

A complainant alleging multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over two decades has been arrested by the SIT due to inconsistencies in statements. The allegations led to excavations revealing skeletal remains. Karnataka's Home Minister warns of legal action if the claims are proven false.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:43 IST
Uncovering Dharmasthala: A Tale of Allegations and Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant arrest has been made in Dharmasthala where a complainant alleging multiple murders, rapes, and secret burials has been detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Official sources confirmed the arrest, which comes amid allegations spanning over two decades.

Pranab Mohanty, the chief of SIT, disclosed that the complainant, who remains unidentified, was interrogated at length on Friday. The credibility of the allegations was put into question due to discrepancies found in the complainant's statements and documents furnished.

Excavations conducted by SIT, based on locations identified by the complainant near the Netravathi River, have yielded skeletal remains. As investigations progress, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara indicated that action under the law may follow if the allegations are disproven.

TRENDING

1
India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

 India
2
Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

 Syria
3
Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Backlash

Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Ba...

 India
4
PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025