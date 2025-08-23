Salwa Judum Judgment Sparks Contention Between Former Judge and Home Minister

A day after being criticized by Home Minister Amit Shah, B Sudershan Reddy, an Opposition vice presidential candidate, countered claims of supporting Naxalism through the Salwa Judum judgment. Reddy, former Supreme Court judge, asserted the ruling was a Supreme Court decision, not a personal one.

The judgment, which disbanded the use of tribal youth as Special Police Officers against Maoist insurgents, has come under fire, with Shah suggesting it hindered efforts to end Left Wing extremism by 2020. Reddy responded, urging Shah to read the entire judgment before making accusations.

Despite the political tussle, Reddy maintained he would not debate directly with Shah, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum and leaving the judgment for public assessment. He pointed out that another judge was also part of the decision-making bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)