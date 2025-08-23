Left Menu

Notorious Drug Peddler Nabbed in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua District

A notorious drug peddler, Abhishek Sharma, was arrested in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act. This marks another effort by GRP Jammu, which has lodged 23 FIRs under the NDPS Act in the past year, showcasing their crackdown on narcotic-related crimes.

Updated: 23-08-2025 19:34 IST
  • India

A notorious drug peddler has been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Abhishek Sharma, known for his involvement in several drug trafficking cases, was arrested under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act, authorities confirmed.

The GRP official reported that Sharma, hailing from the main bazaar of Kathua, is implicated in four FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act across different police stations. His arrest warrant, issued by the divisional commissioner of Jammu, was executed by the Police Station GRP Kathua.

This arrest signifies the GRP Jammu's ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking, as they have lodged 23 FIRs under the NDPS Act and detained 22 individuals besides capturing 13 absconders within the past year.

