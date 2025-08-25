High-Profile Conspiracy: Charges Filed in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case
The Kerala Police Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet against Swapna Suresh and BJP leader P C George, accusing them of conspiracy to incite violence with false allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection to the 2020 gold smuggling case. The charges include criminal conspiracy under the IPC.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Police's Crime Branch has moved forward with filing a charge sheet against Swapna Suresh and BJP leader P C George. These developments are linked to allegations aimed at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stemming from a 2020 gold smuggling case.
Officials confirmed that the charge sheet has been submitted to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Thiruvananthapuram. This move follows a complaint by MLA K T Jaleel, responding to Suresh's claims of Chief Minister involvement.
The case is noted for allegations of criminal conspiracy with the intent of inciting violence, utilizing provisions of the Indian Penal Code. This follows investigative actions where both accused parties were interrogated and multiple digital evidence pieces were secured, officials stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)