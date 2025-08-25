Left Menu

Caught at the Exit: The Fall of a Cyber Kingpin

The CBI apprehended Arjun Prakash, the mastermind behind an international cyber-fraud syndicate, at the Delhi airport while attempting to escape to Nepal. This arrest follows the dismantling of his Noida-based tech-support scam company, 'FirstIdea', which primarily targeted individuals in Australia, the UK, and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:47 IST
Caught at the Exit: The Fall of a Cyber Kingpin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Arjun Prakash, the alleged mastermind of an international cyber-fraud ring, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Prakash was reportedly trying to board a flight to Nepal when he was intercepted by alert immigration officers.

Under the guise of managing a company named 'FirstIdea', Prakash orchestrated fraudulent tech-support operations from Noida, which duped unsuspecting individuals across Australia, the UK, and the EU. The syndicate came under scrutiny through CBI's 'Operation Chakra' and involved coordinated efforts with global partners such as the FBI, the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), and Microsoft Corporation.

In May, multiple call center locations were raided, leading to the seizure of digital evidence and the disbandment of the fraudulent enterprise. Prakash had been in hiding since the CBI filed charges against him. His capture marks a crucial moment in the investigative agency's ongoing battle against transnational cyber frauds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies

SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies

 India
2
Outcry Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital That Killed Journalists

Outcry Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital That Killed Journalists

 Global
3
High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

 Egypt
4
Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025