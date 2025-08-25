SSC Resolves Exam Irregularities Amidst Protests

Amidst widespread protests over alleged irregularities in computer-based recruitment exams, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) chairman, S. Gopalakrishnan, has assured that all technical and operational issues are being addressed. The reforms aim to improve transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

The ongoing protests in several parts of the country underline concerns over technical glitches, far-off exam centers, and a shift in exam content handling. Gopalakrishnan confirmed that steps are being taken to resolve disruptions by mid-September, with enhanced transparency measures through service level agreements and digital security integration with CDAC.

Gopalakrishnan criticized coaching institutes for exploiting the situation to protect their interests. The Commission has updated its exam processes since July 2025, diversifying responsibility for question setting and integrating multiple agencies for transparency and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)