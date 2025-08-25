Left Menu

SSC Resolves Exam Irregularities Amidst Protests

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) faces protests over computer-based recruitment exam irregularities, but chairman S. Gopalakrishnan assures resolution of technical issues. Changes include a new system for transparency, stringent service level agreements for exam agencies, and integration with CDAC for IT security, ensuring fairness in future exams.

25-08-2025
Amidst widespread protests over alleged irregularities in computer-based recruitment exams, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) chairman, S. Gopalakrishnan, has assured that all technical and operational issues are being addressed. The reforms aim to improve transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

The ongoing protests in several parts of the country underline concerns over technical glitches, far-off exam centers, and a shift in exam content handling. Gopalakrishnan confirmed that steps are being taken to resolve disruptions by mid-September, with enhanced transparency measures through service level agreements and digital security integration with CDAC.

Gopalakrishnan criticized coaching institutes for exploiting the situation to protect their interests. The Commission has updated its exam processes since July 2025, diversifying responsibility for question setting and integrating multiple agencies for transparency and security.

