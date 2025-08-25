Controversial Verdict: The Legacy of Justice Reddy and Naxalism Resurgence

Victims of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh have voiced their concern, writing to Congress parliamentarians and opposition parties about their support for former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy in the vice-presidential election. They allege his bench's verdict to dissolve Salwa Judum reignited Maoist violence.

The letters emerge amid BJP's vigorous critique, including from Home Minister Amit Shah, against Reddy, who stands as the opposition candidate against NDA's C P Radhakrishnan for the September 9th poll. Shah accuses Reddy of endorsing Naxalism via his 2011 verdict.

Siyaram Ramteke, a victim, mourns the increased violence post-verdict. Ashok Gandami attributes his kin's tragedy to Reddy's decision, urging opposition MPs to withdraw support. Meanwhile, Reddy asserts the judgment was a collective Supreme Court decision, with fellow former judges defending its intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)