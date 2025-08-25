Left Menu

Controversial Verdict: The Legacy of Justice Reddy and Naxalism Resurgence

Victims of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh criticize Congress and opposition for supporting Justice B. Sudershan Reddy in the vice-presidential race, blaming his 2011 verdict for disbanding Salwa Judum as a catalyst for renewed violence. Opposition MPs are urged to rethink backing Reddy, while BJP leaders condemn the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:27 IST
Victims of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh have voiced their concern, writing to Congress parliamentarians and opposition parties about their support for former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy in the vice-presidential election. They allege his bench's verdict to dissolve Salwa Judum reignited Maoist violence.

The letters emerge amid BJP's vigorous critique, including from Home Minister Amit Shah, against Reddy, who stands as the opposition candidate against NDA's C P Radhakrishnan for the September 9th poll. Shah accuses Reddy of endorsing Naxalism via his 2011 verdict.

Siyaram Ramteke, a victim, mourns the increased violence post-verdict. Ashok Gandami attributes his kin's tragedy to Reddy's decision, urging opposition MPs to withdraw support. Meanwhile, Reddy asserts the judgment was a collective Supreme Court decision, with fellow former judges defending its intent.

