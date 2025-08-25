Left Menu

Arrest of Transwoman Reveals Shocking Infant Sale Plot

A transwoman named Kajal was arrested for allegedly selling a seven-day-old boy to Layak Sheikh, a man upset over not having a child, for Rs 1.5 lakh. The incident was reported by the boy's adoptive mother. The kidnapping, a planned conspiracy, was resolved in just nine hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:00 IST
Arrest of Transwoman Reveals Shocking Infant Sale Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A transwoman was taken into custody on Monday over allegations of selling a week-old infant to a man for Rs 1.5 lakh. According to police reports, the man, disheartened by the absence of a child in his life, played a role in the infant's abduction.

Authorities swiftly apprehended Bihar resident Kajal and West Bengal native Layak Sheikh, 28, after a complaint surfaced. The baby, abducted from a slum near Saraswati Kunj on Sunday, was successfully rescued and reunited with its parent.

The investigation revealed the kidnapping was meticulously planned. Layak Sheikh, a tea and grocery vendor from Dhani, was childless and approached Kajal with an offer, leading to the infant's brief disappearance before police intervention remedied the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre

Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Ce...

 India
2
Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

 India
3
India Launches Veterinary Blood Bank Guidelines: A New Era in Animal Healthcare

India Launches Veterinary Blood Bank Guidelines: A New Era in Animal Healthc...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025