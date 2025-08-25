Arrest of Transwoman Reveals Shocking Infant Sale Plot

A transwoman was taken into custody on Monday over allegations of selling a week-old infant to a man for Rs 1.5 lakh. According to police reports, the man, disheartened by the absence of a child in his life, played a role in the infant's abduction.

Authorities swiftly apprehended Bihar resident Kajal and West Bengal native Layak Sheikh, 28, after a complaint surfaced. The baby, abducted from a slum near Saraswati Kunj on Sunday, was successfully rescued and reunited with its parent.

The investigation revealed the kidnapping was meticulously planned. Layak Sheikh, a tea and grocery vendor from Dhani, was childless and approached Kajal with an offer, leading to the infant's brief disappearance before police intervention remedied the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)