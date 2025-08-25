Arrest of Transwoman Reveals Shocking Infant Sale Plot
A transwoman named Kajal was arrested for allegedly selling a seven-day-old boy to Layak Sheikh, a man upset over not having a child, for Rs 1.5 lakh. The incident was reported by the boy's adoptive mother. The kidnapping, a planned conspiracy, was resolved in just nine hours.
A transwoman was taken into custody on Monday over allegations of selling a week-old infant to a man for Rs 1.5 lakh. According to police reports, the man, disheartened by the absence of a child in his life, played a role in the infant's abduction.
Authorities swiftly apprehended Bihar resident Kajal and West Bengal native Layak Sheikh, 28, after a complaint surfaced. The baby, abducted from a slum near Saraswati Kunj on Sunday, was successfully rescued and reunited with its parent.
The investigation revealed the kidnapping was meticulously planned. Layak Sheikh, a tea and grocery vendor from Dhani, was childless and approached Kajal with an offer, leading to the infant's brief disappearance before police intervention remedied the situation.
