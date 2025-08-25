India's Strategic Unison: Navigating Future Battlefronts

India's future military strategies must emphasize unity and rapid adaptability, according to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. Speaking ahead of the 'Ran Samvad' conclave, Gen Chauhan stressed the need for integrated efforts across military branches in light of evolving war-fighting technologies.

The two-day conclave at Army War College, Mhow, aims to advance India's defense capabilities. It will bring together top military leaders, defense industry representatives, and international security experts for discussions led by serving officers with firsthand battlefield experience.

Ran Samvad will explore themes such as information warfare and future combat technologies, with sessions designed to forge a collaborative military vision. The event underscores India's commitment to joint military planning and execution, marking a pivotal step in its defense evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)