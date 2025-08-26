Tragic Strikes: Hospitals and Journalists Targeted in Ongoing Gaza Conflict

In a devastating escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes targeted Nasser Hospital in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, including journalists and rescue workers responding to the scene. This incident, part of a broader campaign, underscores the immense human toll of the ongoing conflict.

Monday's attack is one of the deadliest strikes against hospitals and journalists since the start of hostilities. Israel attributes the strike to a 'tragic mishap' and has launched an investigation. International entities are calling for accountability and an immediate cessation of hostilities involving civilian infrastructure.

The conflict, which began with a Hamas-led assault on October 7, 2023, has seen thousands of casualties, including many journalists and health workers. Calls for protecting media personnel in conflict zones have intensified, as international organizations decry the targeting of non-combatants.

(With inputs from agencies.)