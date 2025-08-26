Left Menu

Tragic Strikes: Hospitals and Journalists Targeted in Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Israel conducted airstrikes on a Gaza Strip hospital, killing 20 and injuring many more, including journalists. This incident is among several targeting hospitals and media amid a prolonged conflict. The strikes have drawn widespread condemnation, and an internal investigation is underway to understand the circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes targeted Nasser Hospital in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, including journalists and rescue workers responding to the scene. This incident, part of a broader campaign, underscores the immense human toll of the ongoing conflict.

Monday's attack is one of the deadliest strikes against hospitals and journalists since the start of hostilities. Israel attributes the strike to a 'tragic mishap' and has launched an investigation. International entities are calling for accountability and an immediate cessation of hostilities involving civilian infrastructure.

The conflict, which began with a Hamas-led assault on October 7, 2023, has seen thousands of casualties, including many journalists and health workers. Calls for protecting media personnel in conflict zones have intensified, as international organizations decry the targeting of non-combatants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

