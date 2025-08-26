Engineer Arrested for Police Barricade Breach in Gurugram

The Gurugram Police arrested an engineer who reportedly broke a police barricade and struck an on-duty sub-inspector with his vehicle in the DLF Phase-2 area, officials announced on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday evening, and police have since confiscated the vehicle involved, authorities added.

The engineer, identified as 41-year-old Sonu from Dariyapur village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, was produced in court on Monday and placed in judicial custody, according to officials. A complaint by Sub-Inspector Lakhpat Rai details the event, describing how Rai and his team had set up a barricade on MG Road to check vehicles when they signaled a car to stop. Instead, the driver accelerated, striking the barricade and sub-inspector, before advancing toward Golf Course Road. Police chased the vehicle, ultimately intercepting it.

During interrogation, the accused revealed his profession as a civil engineer employed at a private firm in Pachgaon and admitted to being inebriated at the time of the incident, according to a police spokesperson. Sonu was heading to Sikandarpur when the event transpired, and now faces consequences following the filing of an FIR based on the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)