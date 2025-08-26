Health Infrastructure Scam: ED Raids AAP Leaders
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and private entities over alleged money laundering in health infrastructure projects during AAP's previous administration. The investigation stems from accusations of corruption, project mismanagement, and significant cost escalations initiated by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated raids on former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and other private players, probing a possible money laundering link to a health infrastructure scam during the previous AAP government in Delhi. The operations spanned 13 locations, with Bharadwaj's residence among the targeted sites, following a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
This investigation follows an FIR by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), implicating Bharadwaj, ex-health minister Satyendar Jain, and unknown officials in alleged corruption. The accusations involve misuse of public funds, project manipulation, and a substantial cost overrun in AAP-led health projects.
The ACB alleged that multiple hospital projects, including an ICU facility and new block constructions, faced unjustified budget escalations and delays. The AAP party, however, denounced the raids as politically motivated, while Delhi BJP claims that the investigation exposes the corruption under Kejriwal's governance.
