Weather Havoc Disrupts Jammu: Recruitment & Schools Affected

Jammu region is grappling with severe weather conditions, leading to significant disruptions. The recruitment drive for constable positions in various security agencies was suspended on Tuesday due to heavy rains.

The inclement weather has prompted officials to close all schools in the division until August 27, and the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed exams for Classes 10 and 11.

The harsh weather has resulted in three fatalities and damaged homes and bridges, with water bodies rising dangerously high. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is prioritizing the situation, returning from Srinagar to personally oversee developments.

