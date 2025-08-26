Weather Havoc Disrupts Jammu: Recruitment & Schools Affected
Severe weather in the Jammu region has led to the suspension of a constable recruitment drive and school closures until August 27. Heavy rains have caused fatalities and infrastructure damage, forcing government and security officials to take urgent measures and adjust schedules for public safety.
Jammu region is grappling with severe weather conditions, leading to significant disruptions. The recruitment drive for constable positions in various security agencies was suspended on Tuesday due to heavy rains.
The inclement weather has prompted officials to close all schools in the division until August 27, and the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed exams for Classes 10 and 11.
The harsh weather has resulted in three fatalities and damaged homes and bridges, with water bodies rising dangerously high. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is prioritizing the situation, returning from Srinagar to personally oversee developments.
