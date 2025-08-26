Maharashtra's OBC Welfare Drive: Balancing Quotas Amid Maratha Demands
The Maharashtra government plans to establish a cabinet sub-committee to fast-track welfare and quota issues for OBCs, amid renewed Maratha community demands for reservation. The existing OBC welfare ministry and coalition parties will coordinate efforts. Previous laws granting Maratha quotas face legal challenges, intensifying pressures for government action.
The Maharashtra government has announced the creation of a cabinet sub-committee to accelerate welfare initiatives for OBCs and address quota-related challenges. This move comes amidst ongoing demands from the Maratha community for job reservation, particularly as another wave of demonstrations looms on the horizon.
The state, which already has a dedicated ministry for OBC welfare led by a BJP member, is seeking to streamline efforts through this new sub-committee. The initiative aims to expedite welfare tasks while resolving quota disputes, with ministerial nominees from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP playing crucial roles.
Notably, a 2018 law granting Maratha quotas was struck down by the Supreme Court. While current strategies are being developed, quota advocate Manoj Jarange plans to resume hunger strikes, demanding Maratha reservations under the OBC category from August 29.
