Left Menu

Maharashtra's OBC Welfare Drive: Balancing Quotas Amid Maratha Demands

The Maharashtra government plans to establish a cabinet sub-committee to fast-track welfare and quota issues for OBCs, amid renewed Maratha community demands for reservation. The existing OBC welfare ministry and coalition parties will coordinate efforts. Previous laws granting Maratha quotas face legal challenges, intensifying pressures for government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:57 IST
Maharashtra's OBC Welfare Drive: Balancing Quotas Amid Maratha Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced the creation of a cabinet sub-committee to accelerate welfare initiatives for OBCs and address quota-related challenges. This move comes amidst ongoing demands from the Maratha community for job reservation, particularly as another wave of demonstrations looms on the horizon.

The state, which already has a dedicated ministry for OBC welfare led by a BJP member, is seeking to streamline efforts through this new sub-committee. The initiative aims to expedite welfare tasks while resolving quota disputes, with ministerial nominees from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP playing crucial roles.

Notably, a 2018 law granting Maratha quotas was struck down by the Supreme Court. While current strategies are being developed, quota advocate Manoj Jarange plans to resume hunger strikes, demanding Maratha reservations under the OBC category from August 29.

TRENDING

1
High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

 India
2
BJP Urges Maratha Leader to Engage in Dialogue During Ganesh Festive Demonstrations

BJP Urges Maratha Leader to Engage in Dialogue During Ganesh Festive Demonst...

 India
3
Doda District Battles Crisis Amidst Relentless Rainfall and Rising Rivers

Doda District Battles Crisis Amidst Relentless Rainfall and Rising Rivers

 India
4
Maharashtra Initiates Areca Nut Research Center for Agricultural Advancement

Maharashtra Initiates Areca Nut Research Center for Agricultural Advancement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025