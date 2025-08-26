Left Menu

Pangolin Scales Seized in Bhubaneswar Raid

The Special Task Force of the Crime Branch in Bhubaneswar seized 1 kg of pangolin scales during a raid in Chandrasekharpur. These scales, smuggled from Boudh district, were intended for sale. The seized materials and the accused were handed to the Forest Department for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:18 IST
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch successfully conducted a raid in Bhubaneswar's Chandrasekharpur area, seizing 1 kg of pangolin scales, police revealed on Tuesday. The operation was initiated following a tip-off about the illegal trade of these wildlife parts.

Authorities discovered that the scales had been illicitly transported from Boudh district to the state capital for sale. Pangolin scales are highly sought after due to their perceived medicinal properties, despite lacking scientific backing.

The STF has since handed over the confiscated scales along with the suspect to the Forest Department as part of the ongoing investigation and to decide subsequent course of action.

