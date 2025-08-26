Pangolin Scales Seized in Bhubaneswar Raid

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch successfully conducted a raid in Bhubaneswar's Chandrasekharpur area, seizing 1 kg of pangolin scales, police revealed on Tuesday. The operation was initiated following a tip-off about the illegal trade of these wildlife parts.

Authorities discovered that the scales had been illicitly transported from Boudh district to the state capital for sale. Pangolin scales are highly sought after due to their perceived medicinal properties, despite lacking scientific backing.

The STF has since handed over the confiscated scales along with the suspect to the Forest Department as part of the ongoing investigation and to decide subsequent course of action.