Trump's Bold Move: Death Penalty Sought for D.C. Homicides

President Donald Trump has announced a new policy initiative that underscores his commitment to a 'law-and-order' approach, seeking the death penalty for homicides within Washington, D.C. Trump's announcement was made during a White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday, highlighting the capital as a focus area for the administration's crackdown on violent crime.

The decision marks a significant policy shift, as Washington, D.C. historically prohibits local death penalties, though it remains an option under federal law. Trump's policy faces pushback from city officials, who point to declining crime rates contrary to claims of rampant violence. The administration simultaneously plans similar actions in cities like Chicago.

Trump also underscored the federal jurisdiction over Washington, an area established by the Constitution. As part of this approach, the U.S. Attorney's Office, authorized to prosecute both local and federal offenses in Washington, advocates for federal charges in crime prosecutions. This policy stance aims to bolster Trump's domestic agenda, tying law enforcement strategies to his broader presidential platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)