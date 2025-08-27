Tehran Warns Europe on UN Sanctions Snapback
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced that Tehran has cautioned Europe's major powers about the revival of the "snapback" mechanism reimposing UN sanctions on Iran. Baghaei emphasized that the Europeans were informed during a Geneva meeting of their lack of authority to trigger this mechanism.
In a stern warning to Europe's leading powers, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, underscored the potential repercussions of reviving the "snapback" mechanism, which would reinstate UN sanctions on Iran.
During a recent meeting in Geneva, Iran made it clear to European officials that they lack the authority to initiate this mechanism.
Despite the warning, Baghaei noted that both sides agreed to continue nuclear discussions in the coming days, seeking to resolve ongoing tensions.
