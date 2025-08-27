Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Debris Ignites Fire in Rostov-on-Don

A fire erupted on a rooftop in Rostov-on-Don due to debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone, leading to the evacuation of 15 residents. Russian air defense claims to have destroyed 26 drones overnight, highlighting ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:45 IST
Ukrainian Drone Debris Ignites Fire in Rostov-on-Don
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A blaze ignited atop an apartment building in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, following the descent of debris from a Ukrainian drone, as confirmed by acting regional governor Yuri Slyusar. The incident prompted the evacuation of 15 residents.

Slyusar reassured the public that no injuries resulted from the event and the fire was swiftly contained. Overnight, Russian air defense reported intercepting 26 Ukrainian drones, with 15 targeted over the Rostov region, according to the Russian defense ministry on Telegram.

The ongoing conflict sees escalated aerial exchanges, with Ukraine claiming its strikes are retaliatory. Damage spanned several districts, impacting residential properties, while both nations dispute targeting civilians. The reports have yet to receive independent verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

