Ukrainian Drone Debris Ignites Fire in Rostov-on-Don

A blaze ignited atop an apartment building in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, following the descent of debris from a Ukrainian drone, as confirmed by acting regional governor Yuri Slyusar. The incident prompted the evacuation of 15 residents.

Slyusar reassured the public that no injuries resulted from the event and the fire was swiftly contained. Overnight, Russian air defense reported intercepting 26 Ukrainian drones, with 15 targeted over the Rostov region, according to the Russian defense ministry on Telegram.

The ongoing conflict sees escalated aerial exchanges, with Ukraine claiming its strikes are retaliatory. Damage spanned several districts, impacting residential properties, while both nations dispute targeting civilians. The reports have yet to receive independent verification.

