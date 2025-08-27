46 Women-Led Firms in Mongolia Selected for Global Digital Trade WEIDE Fund

Forty-six women-led micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Mongolia have been chosen as the newest beneficiaries of the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, a global initiative launched by the World Trade Organization (WTO) Secretariat and the International Trade Centre (ITC) in 2024.

The announcement was made on 25 August 2025 at a high-level event in Ulaanbaatar, held in partnership with the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) and as part of the World Women Entrepreneurs Forum.

From Hundreds of Applicants to 46 Beneficiaries

The call for applications in Mongolia attracted 307 submissions, reflecting strong demand from women entrepreneurs seeking to strengthen their digital presence and expand into international markets. Out of these, 46 businesses were selected:

26 Booster Grant recipients , targeting women-led firms already engaged in export markets but needing financial and technical support to scale up.

20 Discovery Grant recipients, supporting entrepreneurs at earlier stages of export readiness, with a focus on digital skills, market entry, and financial preparedness.

The selected cohort will now begin a 12-month programme designed to build their digital capabilities, strengthen financial readiness, and boost their export potential.

A Global Initiative for Inclusive Trade

The WEIDE Fund is a US$50 million initiative, supported by the United Arab Emirates, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Legacy Fund, and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Its purpose is to help women-led MSMEs overcome barriers to trade by providing access to finance, digital skills, international markets, and global support networks.

Mongolia is among the first four countries worldwide to benefit from the initiative, alongside Nigeria, Jordan, and the Dominican Republic. Beneficiaries in Nigeria were announced earlier in August, Jordan is preparing its call for applications, and the Dominican Republic will soon announce its selected participants.

Global Leaders Applaud Mongolia’s Participation

In a congratulatory statement, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasised the transformative potential of digital trade for landlocked countries like Mongolia:

“As a landlocked developing country, Mongolia stands to gain immensely from digital trade, unlocking opportunities to access international markets far beyond its borders. Women must be at the forefront of this transformative journey, and today’s milestone marks a pivotal step in ensuring their active participation in shaping a more inclusive and prosperous future.”

ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton, in a video message, added:

“Your stories, your commitment, and your ingenuity will be an inspiration for more women to chase their business dreams, and to dare to go digital.”

Mongolia’s Ambassador Gerelmaa Davaasuren celebrated the programme as part of the nation’s tradition of women’s leadership:

“Mongolia has a proud legacy of women leaders, from queens who guided empires to modern women excelling in business, politics, and education. The WEIDE Fund builds on this legacy, empowering women to lead and our nation to thrive.”

Local Partners and National Significance

The event also highlighted the pivotal role of the MNCCI, which will oversee the programme in Mongolia. Saruul Bulgan, Secretary General of MNCCI, said the selection of Mongolia as one of the first WEIDE beneficiaries is a recognition of the country’s commitment to gender equality and inclusive trade.

“This initiative provides an important opportunity to strengthen the role of women entrepreneurs in the digital economy and enhance their participation in international trade. MNCCI stands ready to ensure transparency, inclusiveness, and tangible results,” Bulgan said.

Programme Structure

Each participating economy will host a two-day launch programme, combining a ceremonial event with technical training and capacity-building sessions. Over the following year, beneficiaries will receive targeted digital and financial skills training, mentorship, and networking opportunities to help them succeed in international markets.

Broader Context: Women and Trade

Globally, women-led businesses face structural barriers to participating in cross-border trade, including limited access to finance, weaker digital infrastructure, and underrepresentation in export markets. The WEIDE Fund is designed to bridge these gaps by giving women entrepreneurs the resources and networks they need to thrive in the global digital economy.

For Mongolia, where women already play an important role in the business and education sectors, the fund represents a new avenue for connecting local entrepreneurs to global markets, fostering inclusive growth, and reinforcing the country’s economic resilience.