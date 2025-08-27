Mizoram Shelters Thousands Fleeing Myanmar Conflict

In response to ongoing conflict following a military coup in Myanmar, more than 29,000 nationals from the neighboring country have sought refuge in Mizoram, India. State Home Minister K Sapdanga revealed the figures during the two-day monsoon assembly session.

Sapdanga noted that the district administrations are working on biometric enrollment for the displaced individuals. The central government is collaborating with state agencies to potentially fence the India-Myanmar border, a proposal met with strong opposition from local civil society organizations and student bodies.

The majority of displaced individuals belong to the Chin community, which shares ethnic ties with the Mizos. Champhai district hosts the highest number of refugees, surpassing 13,500 in a broader state distribution across 11 districts.

