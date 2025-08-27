Clash in Gadchiroli: Fierce Encounter Leaves Four Naxals Dead

In a tense encounter in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra, four Naxals, including three women, were killed, according to officials.

The confrontation took place near the Gadchiroli-Chhattisgarh border, following credible information about Maoist presence in the Koparshi forest. The police statement detailed that 19 C-60 commando units and two CRPF Quick Action teams were deployed in arduous weather conditions.

Upon arriving, the security forces faced gunfire from the Naxals, leading to an exchange lasting nearly eight hours. Authorities recovered the bodies and weapons, and remain searching for other Naxals.

