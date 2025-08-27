Left Menu

Clash in Gadchiroli: Fierce Encounter Leaves Four Naxals Dead

A recent encounter in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra resulted in the death of four Naxals, including three women. The incident unfolded near the boundary with Chhattisgarh, where police forces were engaging Maoist formations. The security forces faced gunfire during a search operation, leading to a prolonged exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense encounter in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra, four Naxals, including three women, were killed, according to officials.

The confrontation took place near the Gadchiroli-Chhattisgarh border, following credible information about Maoist presence in the Koparshi forest. The police statement detailed that 19 C-60 commando units and two CRPF Quick Action teams were deployed in arduous weather conditions.

Upon arriving, the security forces faced gunfire from the Naxals, leading to an exchange lasting nearly eight hours. Authorities recovered the bodies and weapons, and remain searching for other Naxals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

