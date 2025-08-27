Rivalry Turns Fatal: Brothers Arrested in Ahmedabad for Double Murder in Ajmer
Three brothers, accused of killing two meat shop owners over business rivalry in Ajmer, were arrested in Ahmedabad. The conflict arose from price wars in a WhatsApp group. Armed with weapons, a mob attacked the victims' shop, leading to the fatal incident. The brothers evaded capture until now.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, three brothers accused of double murder over a business rivalry were apprehended in Ahmedabad. The alleged culprits were involved in a fatal attack on two meat shop owners in Ajmer last month.
Police reports state that the accused, identified as Salman Abdulali Qureshi and his siblings, had disputes with victims Imran and Shahnawaz over the pricing of meat products. The rivalry escalated within their community WhatsApp group 'Qureshi Jamat', culminating in a violent confrontation.
After the attack, where over 50 individuals reportedly participated in the lethal assault using knives and other weapons, Salman and his brothers managed to evade arrest. Law enforcement received crucial intelligence, leading to their capture in Ahmedabad, and subsequent transfer to authorities in Ajmer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Gears Up to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and cutting-edge training facilities: Government.
Today, we do not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding: PM Modi after launching projects in Ahmedabad.
Chennai Leads with WhatsApp Governance Initiative
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad on first day of his Gujarat visit.