Rivalry Turns Fatal: Brothers Arrested in Ahmedabad for Double Murder in Ajmer

In a shocking turn of events, three brothers accused of double murder over a business rivalry were apprehended in Ahmedabad. The alleged culprits were involved in a fatal attack on two meat shop owners in Ajmer last month.

Police reports state that the accused, identified as Salman Abdulali Qureshi and his siblings, had disputes with victims Imran and Shahnawaz over the pricing of meat products. The rivalry escalated within their community WhatsApp group 'Qureshi Jamat', culminating in a violent confrontation.

After the attack, where over 50 individuals reportedly participated in the lethal assault using knives and other weapons, Salman and his brothers managed to evade arrest. Law enforcement received crucial intelligence, leading to their capture in Ahmedabad, and subsequent transfer to authorities in Ajmer.

