Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Seizure in Palamu

In a significant operation, authorities in Jharkhand's Palamu district seized twenty detonators and other equipment used in illegal mining. The raid, conducted jointly by local police and the Mining Department, aimed to curtail unlawful excavation activities in Karma Kala village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:18 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Seizure in Palamu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to clamp down on illegal mining operations, authorities in Jharkhand's Palamu district confiscated twenty detonators, two tractors, and various other tools used in the illicit activity. The operation took place on Wednesday in Karma Kala village, officials confirmed.

The raid was a joint effort by the Palamu Police and the Mining Department, focusing on dismantling illegal extraction activities within the Chattarpur police area. Key equipment including hammer machines, drilling rods, and axes were also seized during the operation.

Chattarpur police station's in-charge, Prashant Prasad, stated that the mining mafia had been involved in unauthorized excavations near a local hill. Mining inspector Shubham Kumar noted that an FIR has been filed, and efforts are underway to apprehend those involved in these illegal undertakings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Up! West Bengal Gears Up for Record Durga Puja Electricity Demand

Power Up! West Bengal Gears Up for Record Durga Puja Electricity Demand

 India
2
Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

 Global
3
Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: officials.

Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: ...

 India
4
Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025