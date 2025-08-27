Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Seizure in Palamu
In a significant operation, authorities in Jharkhand's Palamu district seized twenty detonators and other equipment used in illegal mining. The raid, conducted jointly by local police and the Mining Department, aimed to curtail unlawful excavation activities in Karma Kala village.
In a decisive move to clamp down on illegal mining operations, authorities in Jharkhand's Palamu district confiscated twenty detonators, two tractors, and various other tools used in the illicit activity. The operation took place on Wednesday in Karma Kala village, officials confirmed.
The raid was a joint effort by the Palamu Police and the Mining Department, focusing on dismantling illegal extraction activities within the Chattarpur police area. Key equipment including hammer machines, drilling rods, and axes were also seized during the operation.
Chattarpur police station's in-charge, Prashant Prasad, stated that the mining mafia had been involved in unauthorized excavations near a local hill. Mining inspector Shubham Kumar noted that an FIR has been filed, and efforts are underway to apprehend those involved in these illegal undertakings.
