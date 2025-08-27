Man Re-Arrested for Dowry Harassment After Conditional Bail Marriage
A man initially granted bail on the condition of marrying his rape victim is re-arrested for allegedly harassing her for dowry. The victim's complaint led to the man being taken into custody as further investigations unfold.
A man who was previously granted bail on the condition that he would marry his rape victim has been re-arrested by police on allegations of harassing her for dowry. This development further complicates an already contentious legal affair.
According to law enforcement, the man made a commitment to marry the victim after an affair in 2021. When he failed to follow through with the marriage, the woman filed a rape complaint, leading to his initial arrest.
The court later granted him bail on the promise of marriage. However, after the marriage, he reportedly demanded a dowry of Rs 10 lakh. Unable to fulfill the demand, the woman faced harassment, which prompted the police to take action. Investigations are ongoing, stated Station House Officer Anand Kumar Dwivedi.
