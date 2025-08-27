Haryana Assembly's Solemn Tributes to Natural Calamity Victims

The Haryana Assembly honored victims of recent natural disasters in a solemn session on Wednesday. Tributes were paid to those affected by the Vaishno Devi landslide and calamities in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij led the session by presenting a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha. The resolution lamented the significant loss of lives and property in the regions of Vaishno Devi, Doda, and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other impacted areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The assembly observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of the deceased. The resolution highlighted the more than 30 lives lost when a landslide hit the trail to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Overall, the death toll has increased to 41 following recent severe rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, with earlier reports of 60 casualties from a cloudburst in Kishtwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)