Haryana Assembly's Solemn Tributes to Natural Calamity Victims

The Haryana Assembly paid tribute to victims of recent natural disasters in Vaishno Devi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. Minister Anil Vij moved a resolution during the session, expressing grief for lives lost. A moment of silence was observed as record rains caused havoc, increasing the death toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:07 IST
The Haryana Assembly honored victims of recent natural disasters in a solemn session on Wednesday. Tributes were paid to those affected by the Vaishno Devi landslide and calamities in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij led the session by presenting a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha. The resolution lamented the significant loss of lives and property in the regions of Vaishno Devi, Doda, and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other impacted areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The assembly observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of the deceased. The resolution highlighted the more than 30 lives lost when a landslide hit the trail to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Overall, the death toll has increased to 41 following recent severe rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, with earlier reports of 60 casualties from a cloudburst in Kishtwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

