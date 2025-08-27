The Great Escape: Rented Car Drama Leads to Arrest

A rented car driver, identified as Ramesh, stands accused of absconding with Rs 97 lakh owned by a retired police officer. The drama unfolded on August 25 in a Karnataka district.

Retired SP Guruprasad and his wife Lalita were travelling from Ballari, where they sold land, with Ramesh at the wheel. After halting for dinner near Challakere, Ramesh allegedly left with the money when finishing his meal early.

Authorities registered a case and initiated a chase. Attempting to elude capture, Ramesh crashed into a tree. The chase ended with his arrest and recovery of the stolen cash.

