The Great Escape: Rented Car Drama Leads to Arrest

A driver named Ramesh fled with Rs 97 lakh, belonging to a retired police officer, from a stopped car during a dinner break. Following a high-speed police chase, he crashed into a tree and was arrested, recovering the stolen cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitradurga | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A rented car driver, identified as Ramesh, stands accused of absconding with Rs 97 lakh owned by a retired police officer. The drama unfolded on August 25 in a Karnataka district.

Retired SP Guruprasad and his wife Lalita were travelling from Ballari, where they sold land, with Ramesh at the wheel. After halting for dinner near Challakere, Ramesh allegedly left with the money when finishing his meal early.

Authorities registered a case and initiated a chase. Attempting to elude capture, Ramesh crashed into a tree. The chase ended with his arrest and recovery of the stolen cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

