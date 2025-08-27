Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Amidst the Raging Floods in Daburi

A joint rescue operation was conducted by NDRF and BSF to evacuate 381 students and 70 teachers from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Daburi, amidst severe flooding. The principal received a notice for not dismissing students despite flood warnings and a declared holiday. Evacuations were carried out using boats.

A coordinated rescue mission by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully evacuated 381 students and 70 teachers stranded at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Daburi. The operation was necessitated by significant flooding on the campus and surrounding areas, as reported by local officials.

The crisis emerged after the Ravi river's water levels rose dramatically, inundating the school grounds with 4-5 feet of water. Despite advance warnings and a declared holiday, the school principal opted not to send students home, leading to a show-cause notice for negligence issued by the district education officer.

In response to pleas for help, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh mobilized rescue teams, employing boats to move the students and staff to safety. The flooding resulted from heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, exacerbating conditions in numerous districts in Punjab, where relief efforts are ongoing.

