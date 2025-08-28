Left Menu

UN Warns of 'Manmade Crisis' as Famine Grips Gaza

The UN Security Council, excluding the U.S., labeled the famine in Gaza a 'manmade crisis,' urging an immediate ceasefire and unhindered aid access. Although 514,000 Palestinians are suffering from famine, Israel disputes these findings, attributing them to biased data. The U.S. questioned the credibility of the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:39 IST
UN Warns of 'Manmade Crisis' as Famine Grips Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council, with the exception of the United States, has classified the famine in Gaza as a 'manmade crisis,' emphasizing that the use of starvation in conflict violates international humanitarian law. The council has urged for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded distribution of aid across the region.

In a collective plea, the 14 members of the council made demands for unconditional relief efforts, the release of hostages, and the lifting of restrictions by Israel to halt the looming humanitarian catastrophe. The situation is dire, with reports indicating that nearly a quarter of the Palestinian population in Gaza is currently facing famine.

Despite these alarming figures, Israel has questioned the accuracy of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification system's findings, suggesting they are skewed by incomplete data. Meanwhile, at a UN meeting, the U.S. Acting Ambassador expressed skepticism over the report's credibility while acknowledging the pressing need for humanitarian intervention.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

 Global
2
Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

 Global
3
Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

 United States
4
Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025