UN Warns of 'Manmade Crisis' as Famine Grips Gaza

The United Nations Security Council, with the exception of the United States, has classified the famine in Gaza as a 'manmade crisis,' emphasizing that the use of starvation in conflict violates international humanitarian law. The council has urged for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded distribution of aid across the region.

In a collective plea, the 14 members of the council made demands for unconditional relief efforts, the release of hostages, and the lifting of restrictions by Israel to halt the looming humanitarian catastrophe. The situation is dire, with reports indicating that nearly a quarter of the Palestinian population in Gaza is currently facing famine.

Despite these alarming figures, Israel has questioned the accuracy of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification system's findings, suggesting they are skewed by incomplete data. Meanwhile, at a UN meeting, the U.S. Acting Ambassador expressed skepticism over the report's credibility while acknowledging the pressing need for humanitarian intervention.