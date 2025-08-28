Left Menu

UN Peacekeepers' Farewell: UNIFIL's Closing Chapter in Lebanon

The UN Security Council is set to vote on ending the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon by December 31, 2026. Originally established to oversee Israeli withdrawal, the force has faced criticism from the U.S. Despite differing opinions, a resolution suggests a gradual withdrawal in collaboration with Lebanon and calls for international support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-08-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 05:44 IST
UN Peacekeepers' Farewell: UNIFIL's Closing Chapter in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council is poised to vote on a resolution that would conclude the long-standing UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon by the end of 2026. Once considered pivotal in maintaining regional stability, UNIFIL now faces potential shutdown due to shifting geopolitical dynamics and criticisms from influential countries.

According to two anonymous council diplomats, the United States, previously pushing for a quicker termination of the mission, showed no objections to a French draft resolution, allowing the operation 16 more months. This development signals the likely approval of the resolution, though it remains uncertain whether the U.S. will cast an affirmative vote or choose to abstain.

Created initially to supervise the withdrawal of Israeli forces post-1978 invasion, UNIFIL's mandate expanded after the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Critics, including members of the Trump administration, argue the mission delays the goal of eliminating Hezbollah's influence. The proposed resolution plans to withdraw UNIFIL's personnel and equipment over a year, urging international support for Lebanese forces and calling on Israel to retire from the disputed Blue Line areas.

TRENDING

1
Global Airlines Push for Higher Pilot Age Limit Amid Soaring Demand

Global Airlines Push for Higher Pilot Age Limit Amid Soaring Demand

 Global
2
Taylor Townsend Triumphs and Tackles On-Court Tensions

Taylor Townsend Triumphs and Tackles On-Court Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy at the Church: Mass Shooting Shocks Minneapolis Community

Tragedy at the Church: Mass Shooting Shocks Minneapolis Community

 Global
4
Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations and Political Pressure

Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations and Political Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025