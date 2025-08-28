UN Peacekeepers' Farewell: UNIFIL's Closing Chapter in Lebanon

The United Nations Security Council is poised to vote on a resolution that would conclude the long-standing UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon by the end of 2026. Once considered pivotal in maintaining regional stability, UNIFIL now faces potential shutdown due to shifting geopolitical dynamics and criticisms from influential countries.

According to two anonymous council diplomats, the United States, previously pushing for a quicker termination of the mission, showed no objections to a French draft resolution, allowing the operation 16 more months. This development signals the likely approval of the resolution, though it remains uncertain whether the U.S. will cast an affirmative vote or choose to abstain.

Created initially to supervise the withdrawal of Israeli forces post-1978 invasion, UNIFIL's mandate expanded after the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Critics, including members of the Trump administration, argue the mission delays the goal of eliminating Hezbollah's influence. The proposed resolution plans to withdraw UNIFIL's personnel and equipment over a year, urging international support for Lebanese forces and calling on Israel to retire from the disputed Blue Line areas.