Left Menu

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange's Stand-off with Maharashtra Government

The Maharashtra government is willing to engage in dialogue with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. However, Jarange's insistence on bringing his protest to Mumbai is a point of contention. Jarange demands a 10% quota for Marathas under OBC, with plans for an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:09 IST
Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange's Stand-off with Maharashtra Government
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has expressed readiness to enter discussions with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, but state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil emphasized that these talks might not be productive if Jarange remains firm on his protest in Mumbai.

Water Resources Minister Patil, head of the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota issue, stated to reporters in Shirdi that if Jarange proceeds to Mumbai, conversations will eventually occur. A cabinet sub-committee meeting is scheduled in Mumbai to address the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by Jarange.

Jarange's demand for a 10% quota under the OBC category has led him to plan an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan from August 29. Jarange began his journey from his village in Jalna district and gathered support at Shivneri Fort, asserting a government invitation for dialogue, a claim yet to be confirmed by Minister Patil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

 India
2
Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

 India
3
Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

 India
4
France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025