Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange's Stand-off with Maharashtra Government
The Maharashtra government is willing to engage in dialogue with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. However, Jarange's insistence on bringing his protest to Mumbai is a point of contention. Jarange demands a 10% quota for Marathas under OBC, with plans for an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan.
The Maharashtra government has expressed readiness to enter discussions with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, but state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil emphasized that these talks might not be productive if Jarange remains firm on his protest in Mumbai.
Water Resources Minister Patil, head of the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota issue, stated to reporters in Shirdi that if Jarange proceeds to Mumbai, conversations will eventually occur. A cabinet sub-committee meeting is scheduled in Mumbai to address the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by Jarange.
Jarange's demand for a 10% quota under the OBC category has led him to plan an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan from August 29. Jarange began his journey from his village in Jalna district and gathered support at Shivneri Fort, asserting a government invitation for dialogue, a claim yet to be confirmed by Minister Patil.
