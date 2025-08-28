Espionage Scandal: Assan Group Executives Detained in Military Probe

The Istanbul prosecutor's office announced late Wednesday that Turkish authorities have detained the owner and general manager of Assan Group as part of a military espionage investigation.

Company owner Emin Oner and general manager Gurcan Okumus are being held on suspicion of espionage and membership in the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt. The Assan Group has denied these allegations, attributing them to 'a defamation campaign.'

Former Assan legal counsel Ismet Sayhan was also jailed, accused of obtaining state security documents fraudulently. As investigations widen, the group's assets are placed under trustee management, highlighting the growing tension in Turkey's defence sector.

