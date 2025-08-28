Left Menu

Delhi University Cracks Down on Election Property Defacement

Delhi University has instructed principals to prevent property defacement during student union elections, following a Delhi High Court order. The university formed a committee to enforce compliance and imposed guidelines requiring anti-defacement bonds, affidavits, and designated areas for campaigning to maintain property integrity.

Delhi University Cracks Down on Election Property Defacement
Delhi University has issued strict directives to prevent the defacement of property during the upcoming student union elections, in response to a Delhi High Court order. College principals will serve as 'anti-defacement heads' to ensure no unauthorised posters or banners appear on campus.

Following a court order from 2018, now reinforced in 2024, these measures include the creation of a University Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property (UCPDP), which will oversee compliance across all campuses. This panel consists of the DU Estate Officer, faculty members, and representatives from the Delhi Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, and municipal bodies.

In addition, each college must establish a local committee to monitor election activities and conduct workshops to raise awareness. Candidates must submit anti-defacement affidavits and use designated 'walls of democracy' for campaign materials, focusing on electronic media rather than physical media for canvassing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

