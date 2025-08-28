Chhattisgarh Flood Relief: CM Sai's Commitment to Bastar
Chhattisgarh's CM Vishnu Deo Sai directed officials to aid families affected by Bastar floods, which claimed eight lives. Over 2,000 people were evacuated as rains triggered significant disruptions. Sai emphasized immediate relief and repair efforts to restore normalcy. Revenue Secretary Kangale briefed on ongoing relief measures, highlighting improving conditions.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has instructed officials to offer comprehensive support to families impacted by the devastating floods in Bastar, where eight fatalities have occurred.
Currently in South Korea, CM Sai convened a video conference with senior officials and district collectors to assess ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma.
Citing the damage report, Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma revealed that floods not only claimed eight lives but also destroyed 96 livestock, 495 houses, and 16 bridges. More than 2,000 residents were evacuated as relentless rains triggered flash floods, severely impacting life.
CM Sai underscored the administration's prime duty to alleviate the suffering of affected families swiftly. He stressed that government support must be visibly robust in these challenging times.
The CM urged expedited relief compensation for families suffering from loss of lives and property. Priority is to be given to distributing tarpaulins, bamboo poles, and cash for house repairs.
Officials were tasked to urgently restore road and bridge connectivity, alongside reestablishing electricity supply to impacted villages.
Reena Babasaheb Kangale, Revenue Secretary, briefed CM Sai on the current flood situation and ongoing relief efforts.
She confirmed additional rations have been dispatched to all affected districts, while officials reported receding water levels and improving conditions post heavy rainfall cessation. Connectivity is gradually being restored in key areas.
