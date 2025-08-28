Left Menu

Delhi's RWAs Unite for Stray Dog Management

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Delhi have been advised to inform authorities about stray dog issues. This streamlined process involves conveying complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) efficiently. The Supreme Court has adjusted its previous order, allowing sterilized and vaccinated dogs to be returned to their areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:11 IST
Delhi's RWAs Unite for Stray Dog Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Delhi are taking proactive steps to address issues related to stray dogs. By coordinating with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they aim for efficient problem resolution.

Saurabh Gandhi, president of the United Residents of Delhi (URD), emphasized the need for residents to report concerns about stray dogs and feeding points to their local RWAs. This approach is designed to promptly tackle the challenges posed by stray dogs.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court modified its prior ruling to permit the release of sterilized and vaccinated stray dogs in the same areas, while mandating dedicated feeding points instead of street feeding, ensuring clarity and safety for Delhi residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

 India
2
Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

Vision Beyond Sight: Lt Col Dwarkesh's Journey to Gold

 India
3
Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

 India
4
Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

Tata Steel Awards Rs 303.13 Crore Bonus to Jamshedpur Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025