Delhi's RWAs Unite for Stray Dog Management

The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Delhi are taking proactive steps to address issues related to stray dogs. By coordinating with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they aim for efficient problem resolution.

Saurabh Gandhi, president of the United Residents of Delhi (URD), emphasized the need for residents to report concerns about stray dogs and feeding points to their local RWAs. This approach is designed to promptly tackle the challenges posed by stray dogs.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court modified its prior ruling to permit the release of sterilized and vaccinated stray dogs in the same areas, while mandating dedicated feeding points instead of street feeding, ensuring clarity and safety for Delhi residents.

