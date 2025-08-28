Global Tensions Escalate: A Week of High-Stakes Events
This week in world news: Microsoft let go of two employees for protesting ties to Israel. Swiss and Ukrainian leaders discussed reconstruction projects. Russia attacked Kyiv, causing casualties and diplomatic tensions. Meanwhile, carved prehistoric animals found in Turkey may rewrite the narrative of ancestral myth-making.
Two Microsoft employees were dismissed for protesting the company's ties to Israel amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. The terminations followed their sit-in at the president's office, violating company policies, according to Microsoft.
Swiss President Keller-Sutter and Ukrainian PM Svyrydenko met to discuss Ukraine's reconstruction. A dozen projects involving Swiss companies will focus on infrastructure, transport, health, and mine clearing.
Russia's missile attacks on Kyiv resulted in casualties, sparking international diplomatic responses. Meanwhile, Italian authorities arrested a Ukrainian man suspected in the Nord Stream attacks, marking progress in ongoing investigations.
