Global Tensions Escalate: A Week of High-Stakes Events

Two Microsoft employees were dismissed for protesting the company's ties to Israel amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. The terminations followed their sit-in at the president's office, violating company policies, according to Microsoft.

Swiss President Keller-Sutter and Ukrainian PM Svyrydenko met to discuss Ukraine's reconstruction. A dozen projects involving Swiss companies will focus on infrastructure, transport, health, and mine clearing.

Russia's missile attacks on Kyiv resulted in casualties, sparking international diplomatic responses. Meanwhile, Italian authorities arrested a Ukrainian man suspected in the Nord Stream attacks, marking progress in ongoing investigations.