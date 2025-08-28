Courage Amid Chaos: Kyiv's Young Hero

In the aftermath of Thursday's devastating Russian drone and missile assault on Kyiv, scenes of chaos unfolded - broken legs, wounded cries, and lives trapped under debris. Among the heroic responders was 19-year-old Vladislav Kalashnikov, who set aside his own losses to assist neighbors in dire need.

Despite his residence being torn apart by the attack, Kalashnikov rushed to help others, his presence captured on footage showing a fiery landscape of destruction. He recounted aiding a child trapped under debris and attempting to rescue a woman with severe injuries, showcasing his unwavering resolve amid explosions and hullabaloo.

Kalashnikov, embodying the resilient spirit of many Ukrainians, expressed his intent to remain in Kyiv and pursue his education, despite increasing dangers. His actions serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost of conflict and the courage that surfaces in moments of crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)