Call for Action: RWAs and BJP's Vijay Goel Urge Scrapping of ABC Rules Amid Stray Dog Concerns

A delegation led by BJP's Vijay Goel met Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh to demand the scrapping of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, citing increased stray dog threats in residential areas.

The Supreme Court recently amended its directive, allowing post-sterilisation release of dogs. However, Goel argues aggressive dogs are still a problem, urging rule revision while Singh commits to a decision within the week.

Though ABC Rules advocate humane dog management, tensions between neighborhood associations and animal welfare groups have surged. Goel calls for rule suspension until Supreme Court mandates are fulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)