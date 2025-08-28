Jharkhand High Court Upholds Money Laundering Charges Against Koda's Aide

The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed the plea by Babulal Manoj Punamiya, an associate of ex-Chief Minister Madhu Koda, seeking to terminate criminal proceedings against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

Punamiya is implicated in a money laundering case dating back to 2009, linked to the tenure of Koda. A series of allegations assert that Koda and his associates illicitly hoarded wealth and concealed it through various means.

Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad ruled against Punamiya's appeal, following a similar dismissal by a lower ED court in 2012. With this decision, the trial at the lower court will continue to move forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)