Jharkhand High Court Upholds Money Laundering Charges Against Koda's Aide

The Jharkhand High Court rejected a petition by Babulal Manoj Punamiya for discharge from prosecution in a money laundering case linked to former CM Madhu Koda. This decision follows a previous rejection by a special ED court. Punamiya's trial will now proceed in the lower court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:15 IST
The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed the plea by Babulal Manoj Punamiya, an associate of ex-Chief Minister Madhu Koda, seeking to terminate criminal proceedings against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

Punamiya is implicated in a money laundering case dating back to 2009, linked to the tenure of Koda. A series of allegations assert that Koda and his associates illicitly hoarded wealth and concealed it through various means.

Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad ruled against Punamiya's appeal, following a similar dismissal by a lower ED court in 2012. With this decision, the trial at the lower court will continue to move forward.

