Rwanda's Role in U.S. Migrant Deportations Agreement

Rwanda has commenced receiving U.S. deported migrants under a recent agreement between the two countries. The arrangement, targeting up to 250 individuals, saw an initial group of seven arrive in mid-August, according to government spokesperson Yolande Makolo.

The initial arrivals have expressed varied plans, with some seeking to return home and others eager to start anew in Rwanda. The government has committed to provide them with necessary support, including workforce training, healthcare, and accommodation, amidst criticism regarding Rwanda's human rights practices.

This deportation accord reflects the U.S. administration's ongoing strategy to mitigate illegal immigration, but it has faced backlash from rights advocates concerned about potential dangers and familial disconnections.

(With inputs from agencies.)