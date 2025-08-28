Tragic Dowry Demand: Acid Attack Claims Life

A tragic incident of alleged dowry demands led to the death of a 23-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The victim, named Gulfiza, reportedly faced harassment and violence from her in-laws, culminating in being forced to consume acid.

Gulfiza, who was married to Parvez about a year ago, was allegedly pressured to bring Rs 10 lakh and a car as dowry. On August 11, in a severe turn of events, the accused allegedly forced her to drink acid, resulting in severe injuries. She succumbed to her injuries after a prolonged 17-day battle for life.

Following a complaint by her father, a case was filed against seven family members, including her husband Parvez. Authorities await the post-mortem report to proceed with further charges related to dowry death. This case reflects an ongoing issue, following a similar incident in Greater Noida.