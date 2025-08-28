Left Menu

Tragic Dowry Demand: Acid Attack Claims Life

A 23-year-old woman named Gulfiza died after being forced to drink acid by her in-laws due to dowry demands in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred after a year of harassment. Police have registered a case and are seeking seven accused individuals from her husband's family, with arrests imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:06 IST
A tragic incident of alleged dowry demands led to the death of a 23-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The victim, named Gulfiza, reportedly faced harassment and violence from her in-laws, culminating in being forced to consume acid.

Gulfiza, who was married to Parvez about a year ago, was allegedly pressured to bring Rs 10 lakh and a car as dowry. On August 11, in a severe turn of events, the accused allegedly forced her to drink acid, resulting in severe injuries. She succumbed to her injuries after a prolonged 17-day battle for life.

Following a complaint by her father, a case was filed against seven family members, including her husband Parvez. Authorities await the post-mortem report to proceed with further charges related to dowry death. This case reflects an ongoing issue, following a similar incident in Greater Noida.

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

