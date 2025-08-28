Punjab CM's Swift Action in Responding to Flood Crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged deputy commissioners in districts affected by floods to accelerate relief initiatives and supply necessary materials to families stranded in submerged villages.

During a visit to the flood-damaged areas, CM Mann received briefings from local officials regarding extensive damage to crops, homes, infrastructure, and livestock. He described the flooding as unprecedented and assured comprehensive government assistance.

Mann emphasized the government's commitment to relief, instructing DCs to conduct evacuation and aid operations on a war footing. Collaborative efforts among departments aim to maximize relief; funds have been issued, and more will be allocated as required. Monitoring the situation closely, Mann is committed to effective relief, rescue, and evacuation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)