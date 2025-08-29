Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for UN-backed 'Gang Suppression Force' in Haiti

The United States proposed a UN-authorized Gang Suppression Force to combat escalating violence in Haiti. Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea announced plans to draft a resolution for the force, which would build on Kenya's current mission. The proposal seeks to mitigate Haiti's humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 29-08-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 04:09 IST
The United States has proposed the formation of a new UN-authorised 'Gang Suppression Force' in an effort to combat the escalating gang violence in Haiti. The announcement was made by Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday.

The initiative aims to expand upon the existing Kenya-led Multinational Security Support force, which has been operational in Haiti for over a year. Shea praised Kenya's ongoing leadership, emphasizing the necessity of international support to curb the atrocities committed by armed groups across the country.

Concerns about a growing humanitarian crisis loom large, with over 1.3 million Haitians displaced and six million in need of aid. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged immediate action, warning of a 'life-and-death emergency' in Haiti as the country faces perilous instability.

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

