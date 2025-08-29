U.S. Pushes for UN-backed 'Gang Suppression Force' in Haiti
The United States proposed a UN-authorized Gang Suppression Force to combat escalating violence in Haiti. Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea announced plans to draft a resolution for the force, which would build on Kenya's current mission. The proposal seeks to mitigate Haiti's humanitarian crisis.
The United States has proposed the formation of a new UN-authorised 'Gang Suppression Force' in an effort to combat the escalating gang violence in Haiti. The announcement was made by Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday.
The initiative aims to expand upon the existing Kenya-led Multinational Security Support force, which has been operational in Haiti for over a year. Shea praised Kenya's ongoing leadership, emphasizing the necessity of international support to curb the atrocities committed by armed groups across the country.
Concerns about a growing humanitarian crisis loom large, with over 1.3 million Haitians displaced and six million in need of aid. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged immediate action, warning of a 'life-and-death emergency' in Haiti as the country faces perilous instability.
