Major Militant Crackdown in Imphal: Weapons and Arrests

Security forces apprehended four militants from multiple banned groups across Imphal districts including Imphal West, Kakching, and Imphal East. The arrests were linked to extortion activities. Additionally, a significant cache of firearms and ammunition was seized during operations in Bishnupur and Imphal East districts.

Updated: 29-08-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:56 IST
  India

Security forces have made a significant breakthrough by arresting four militants associated with various banned outfits in the Imphal West, Kakching, and Imphal East districts, according to the police on Friday.

An active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), who was implicated in extortion activities, was detained on Thursday in Lamsang, Imphal West district. Another individual from the KCP (Taibanganba) faction was taken into custody along the Kakching DSA Road in Kakching.

Further arrests included a KCP (PSC) cadre from Imphal West and a member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup in Bamon Leikai, Imphal East. Both were involved in extortion. Concurrently, security operations in Bishnupur and Imphal East resulted in the seizure of 13 firearms and substantial ammunition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

