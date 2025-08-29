Empowering Communities: Revolutionizing Welfare for Scheduled Castes and Tribes

In a groundbreaking move, the two-day National Conference focused on the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and Tribes, held outside Delhi for the first time, was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Birla urged welfare committees of Parliament and state legislatures to transcend political affiliations and recommend policies that meet the evolving needs of these communities. Emphasizing education and leadership opportunities, he highlighted the remarkable progress of SC and ST youth in various fields, including science and technology. There was also a focus on ensuring social justice and inclusive growth for these groups.

The conference aims to strengthen constitutional safeguards and drive socio-economic development, with Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy highlighting the event's critical role in shaping a developed and inclusive India.

(With inputs from agencies.)