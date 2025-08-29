Delhi Police Busts Counterfeit Goods Racket

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a counterfeit goods ring, apprehending six individuals allegedly involved in producing fake products worth approximately Rs 30 lakh. The operation targeted illegal manufacturing units across various locations, including Rohini, Bawana, and Mazri-Karala, resulting in the seizure of substantial quantities of counterfeit goods and machinery.

Following a tip-off from affected companies, initial raids were conducted on August 6 in Rohini and near Kashmiri Gate. Officials found a substantial stock of fake ENO, Sensodyne toothpaste, and Gold Flake cigarettes. Subsequent searches on August 10 in Mazri-Karala and August 11 in Sector-3, Bawana confirmed the existence of illegal manufacturing operations.

The arrested suspects include Onam Jain, the alleged main supplier, and others accused of producing and distributing counterfeit products. The raid resulted in the seizure of over 1.07 lakh ENO stickers, 4,552 toothpaste tubes, and 2,550 cartons of fake cigarettes. Authorities are working to uncover the broader network behind the counterfeit operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)