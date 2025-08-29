EU Defence Ministers Back Expanded Military Mission in Ukraine
European Union defence ministers have shown support for expanding the bloc's military mission to Ukraine, contingent upon a truce. The EU foreign policy chief announced the readiness to provide training within Ukraine, though a unanimous decision among EU members is necessary to alter the mission's mandate.
- Country:
- Denmark
European Union defence ministers have expressed strong support for broadening the bloc's military training initiative to operate directly within Ukraine, should a truce occur, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
Following a meeting in Copenhagen, Kallas expressed satisfaction with the consensus among ministers to extend the EU's military mission mandate. The expanded initiative aims to offer training and advisement inside Ukraine after the establishment of a truce.
This potential change in mission strategy requires unanimous agreement from all 27 EU member states, highlighting the need for diplomatic cooperation to advance this initiative.
