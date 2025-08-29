Left Menu

EU Defence Ministers Back Expanded Military Mission in Ukraine

European Union defence ministers have shown support for expanding the bloc's military mission to Ukraine, contingent upon a truce. The EU foreign policy chief announced the readiness to provide training within Ukraine, though a unanimous decision among EU members is necessary to alter the mission's mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:06 IST
EU Defence Ministers Back Expanded Military Mission in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

European Union defence ministers have expressed strong support for broadening the bloc's military training initiative to operate directly within Ukraine, should a truce occur, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Following a meeting in Copenhagen, Kallas expressed satisfaction with the consensus among ministers to extend the EU's military mission mandate. The expanded initiative aims to offer training and advisement inside Ukraine after the establishment of a truce.

This potential change in mission strategy requires unanimous agreement from all 27 EU member states, highlighting the need for diplomatic cooperation to advance this initiative.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Commitments in Tense Talks

Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Commitments in Tense Talks

 Global
2
More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till reservation is granted: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.

More and more Marathas from across Maharashtra will come to Mumbai till rese...

 India
3
Lula's Diplomatic Dance: A Strategic Approach to US Tariffs

Lula's Diplomatic Dance: A Strategic Approach to US Tariffs

 Global
4
Amit Shah Sounds the 'War Bugle' for Assam Polls

Amit Shah Sounds the 'War Bugle' for Assam Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025