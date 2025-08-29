Delhi Court Accuses Scientist of Legal Misconduct, Wasting Judicial Time
A Delhi court has issued a show cause notice against retired scientist V K C Sanghi for wasting judicial time by filing an unsubstantiated lawsuit. The court, headed by Judge Naresh Kumar Laka, accused Sanghi of using the legal system to propagate personal grievances, questioning his mental health and integrity.
A show cause notice has been issued by a Delhi court to retired scientist V K C Sanghi for undermining the legal process and 'wasting' judicial time, alleging ungrounded claims in a lawsuit filed against him by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
Judge Naresh Kumar Laka has demanded Sanghi's personal appearance in court, issuing a show cause discussing the potential filing of a separate complaint for making what was perceived as a dishonest claim. The court has proposed a Rs 1 lakh fine for filing 'baseless letters' and questioned Sanghi's mental health status.
The case has lingered for eight years. The court criticized Sanghi for perpetuating delays, claiming his actions diverted attention from the trial. Despite a partial 2019 judgment in CSIR's favor, possession was not vacated until legal execution in 2021. Sanghi's unrelated allegations in his letters send to public offices have further complicated the proceedings.
